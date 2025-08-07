5 things to know for August 7: Tariffs, Fort Stewart shooting, ICE, DC, Chikungunya virus

By Jade Walker, CNN

The Trump administration plans to restore and reinstall two Confederate monuments. One statue, which will be erected at Arlington National Cemetery, features a Black woman “depicted as a ‘Mammy,’ holding the infant of a White officer, and an enslaved man following his owner to war,” the cemetery’s website notes. In addition, the National Park Service will reinstall a statue of Confederate military officer Albert Pike in Washington, DC.

1️⃣ Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are now in effect. Before today, most countries’ goods were subject to a minimum 10% tariff. But moving forward, rates will vary from nation to nation. The highest rates were imposed on goods from Brazil (50%), Laos (40%), Myanmar (40%), Switzerland (39%), Iraq (35%) and Serbia (35%). An additional 21 countries — including Vietnam (20%), India (25%), Taiwan (20%) and Thailand (19%) — face levies greater than 15%. And goods from 39 countries — as well as members of the EU — will now be subject to 15% tariffs. Economists fear these more aggressive tariffs could exacerbate economic problems, including rising inflation and slowing job growth. See the full list of tariffs here. The historic trade policy follows months of false starts to the president’s so-called “reciprocal” tariff rollout and countless bilateral trade negotiations. Although Trump has announced eight trade agreements, only deals with the UK and China have been formalized.

2️⃣ Fort Stewart shooting

Police say a mass shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday allegedly began with a disagreement between two coworkers the day before. The suspect, who was identified as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, arrived at the base Wednesday morning and followed his colleague to a maintenance area and shot him with his personal gun before opening fire on four other soldiers, authorities said. The attack ended when other troops who witnessed the incident intervened and tackled the gunman. All five victims are in stable condition. Radford, 28, joined the Army in 2018 as an automated logistical specialist. Although he had not deployed to a combat zone nor had any known behavioral incidents on his military record, Radford was arrested for driving under the influence in May. The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is currently in the process of drawing up charges.

3️⃣ ICE

At the direction of President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been arresting hundreds of immigrants every day in the US. But a CNN analysis of data from the agency found very different arrest tactics being used in red vs. blue states. Detentions that occurred in states that voted for Trump were far more likely to take place in prisons and jails. In Democratic-leaning states, ICE focused on arresting immigrants at worksites, on the street and in mass roundups. The divide was especially dramatic in Massachusetts, where 94% of immigrants arrested by ICE were apprehended in the community — and 78% had no criminal record. Trump officials say the differing tactics are simply a downstream effect of sanctuary policies in many Democratic-controlled states and large cities, which can limit prisons and jails from cooperating with ICE.

4️⃣ DC

The Trump administration is making plans to increase the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, this week, three sources familiar with the plan told CNN. Officers from ICE, the FBI, the National Guard and local Homeland Security agents will participate, one of the sources said. The move comes after a former Department of Government Efficiency employee was assaulted in an attempted carjacking on Sunday. DC police said two 15-year-olds were later arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. On Wednesday, Trump said he was considering having his administration take over the DC Police Department, and that he might deploy the National Guard due to recent crime in the district. However, DC police said 2025 crime numbers are lower than last year’s, and violent crime is down 26%.

5️⃣ Chikungunya virus

China is battling another virus, one that has prompted the US to issue a travel advisory. The chikungunya virus, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, can cause fever and joint pain. As of Wednesday, authorities have reported more than 7,000 cases, mostly in the southern manufacturing hub of Foshan. Unusually heavy rains and high temperatures have worsened the crisis, which one expert said appears to be the largest chikungunya outbreak ever documented in China. In response, authorities have begun using nets and spraying insecticide around city streets, residential areas and anywhere people may come in contact with mosquitoes. Drones have been deployed to find standing water because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. And residents who fail to remove water from outdoor receptacles could face fines and the possibility of having their electricity turned off.

This just in …

Agreement reached for Trump-Putin meeting, top Kremlin aide says

The goal is for the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to take place next week, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

Breakfast browse

Giant bridge gets green light

After decades of discussion, Italy has approved a multibillion-euro project to build what will be the world’s longest single-span bridge linking Sicily to the mainland.

Royal Ballet and Opera cancels performance in Israel

The famed British company had planned to stage the opera, “Tosca,” which dramatizes the “devastation of war,” in Tel Aviv next year.

Someone threw a sex toy onto court during WNBA game

It’s the third time in a week that professional basketball players have had to deal with such behavior.

Claire’s files for bankruptcy — again

It’s the retailer’s second bankruptcy in less than a decade.

That intense scene from ‘Marriage Story’ is great …

And now it’s being used to scare wolves that have been eating livestock from farms on the West Coast.

In memoriam

Pioneering Latin musician Eddie Palmieri dies at 88

The pianist, composer and bandleader was the first Latino to win a Grammy Award. He would win seven more over the course of a career that spanned nearly 40 albums.

Big number

$100 billion

That’s how much Apple is investing to expand its operations in the US. The new effort comes as President Trump pressures Apple and other tech giants to shift production to domestic soil.

Quotable

The New Jersey Democrat is imploring his party to fight back harder against President Trump, arguing that history will remember some for their “complicity” in “bending the knee” to him.

And finally…

▶️ An iconic stretch of coastal highway offers beauty — and danger

But a new idea aims to make it safer.

