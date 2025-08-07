AI-generated image of 1996 Sonoma County murder suspect released by Sheriff’s Office

By Carlos E. Castañeda

SONOMA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — Authorities seeking the suspect in a 1996 murder in Sonoma County are using an image of his present-day appearance generated by artificial intelligence to help generate leads in finding him.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post on Wednesday that 61-year-old Antonio Brava Marquez is wanted for the murder of Alfonso Reyes Martinez on May 20, 1996. Martinez was shot and buried in a shallow grave near the Alexander Valley Bridge, north of Healdsburg.

The Sheriff’s Office said one man was convicted as an accessory, but Brava Marquez, the suspected killer, remains at large.

Brava Marquez is a 61-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches, with a medium build, and brown eyes. At the time of the murder, he had short-to-shoulder-length black hair and a light mustache. The Sheriff’s Office released an age progression image of Brava Marquez made by AI to show what his current appearance might look like.

Brava Marquez worked as a vineyard laborer at the time of the murder and lived in an encampment near the intersection of Highway 128 and Alexander Valley Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was also known to drive a white or tan 1973 Ford Maverick with a brown vinyl top.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was known by aliases such as Antonio Marquez Bravo or Antonio Brava, and likely fled to Fresno or Mexico following the murder.

Anyone with information about Brava Marquez’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 565-2727 or submit an anonymous tip online at sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

