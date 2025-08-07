Avoiding greenwashing, 401(k) shake-up, magical island destinations: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Emily Scolnick, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Buy green, not greenwashed

Products like boxed water, eco-friendly sneakers or soap bottles decorated with plants are touted as “green,” claiming they minimize environmental damage. But companies could actually be engaging in a marketing strategy known as greenwashing. Here’s how to spot it and avoid it.

2️⃣ Getting smarter

OpenAI has launched GPT-5, which will make ChatGPT better at writing, coding and answering health-related questions. The company’s CEO says the new model is another step toward artificial intelligence matching human-level thinking.

3️⃣ Trouble for Adidas

The Mexican state of Oaxaca is accusing the footwear company of cultural appropriation after it debuted a new shoe that resembles a traditional handmade sandal. “This is not just a design, it is about the culture, history and identity of an original (people) and we will not allow it to be treated as merchandise,” the state’s governor said.

4️⃣ 401(k) shake-up

President Donald Trump’s latest executive order could make it easier for workplace retirement plans to offer alternative investment options to employees. But given all the due diligence fiduciaries will have to do, don’t expect to see any changes soon — or at all.

5️⃣ Magical escape

Idyllic island vacations have always captured travelers’ imaginations, but some of the most famous spots have become expensive and overcrowded. From Wisconsin to Alabama, here are some of America’s most underrated islands perfect for your next getaway.

Watch this

🧯Underground emergency: A fire beneath a PATH commuter train in New Jersey filled the car with smoke, forcing passengers to evacuate. Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation, and nine were hospitalized, according to authorities.

Top headlines

Israel intends to take control of all of Gaza, Netanyahu says as security cabinet meets

FBI firing senior officials at odds with Trump administration

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dead at 48 after cancer battle

Check this out

✈️ Chaotic skies: As Earth continues to heat up, turbulence on flights seems to be increasing. An analysis of over 10,000 routes revealed that bumpy air does follow a pattern, and many of the rockiest flight paths are in South America and Asia.

Quiz time

🦁 What has a zoo in northern Denmark asked people to donate to help feed its predators?

A. Fresh fruit

B. Hamburger patties

C. Canned vegetables

D. Unwanted pets

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Aalborg Zoo wants to imitate the animals’ natural food chains by feeding them people’s unwanted guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens and even small horses.

