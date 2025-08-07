Historic Beaver Bridge gets a makeover

By Robert Suhr

CARROLL COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Unofficially known as the Little Golden Gate Bridge, the historic Beaver Bridge in Carroll County is in line for a facelift.

Beaver Arkansas may have a population of around 100, but the Beaver Bridge is its most famous resident. Now ARDOT says this historic landmark is getting some much-needed TLC.

Nestled in the mountains of Carroll County, just to the northeast of Eureka Springs, you’ll find the Beaver Bridge. Built in 1949, it serves as the only suspension bridge open to traffic in the state.

Designated a historic landmark in 1990, the one-lane bridge, and its bumpy and creaky, all wooden deck, have become part of Northwest Arkansas according to ARDOT’s Steve Lawrence and folks who live and visit the area.

“We had plans to replace it at one point, and there was such an uproar over that, we ended up canceling the project, and that’s why we’re still maintaining it, taking care of the bridge and right now, it’s gonna be there,” said ARDOT District 9 Engineer Steve Lawrence.

“That’s history, and that means a lot to this place, and there’s a lot of people who drive from very far, to see it, and if they would have replaced it and just put a regular bridge, it wouldn’t be near as cool,” said camper Clarissa Ramer from Springdale.

Crews are currently repainting the bridge a golden yellow. Covers still remain where painting still needs to be completed. Work on the bridge approaches is also planned.

ARDOT said that maintenance on Beaver Bridge is needed about every 10 to 15 years. When the area sees a lot of rainfall they need to do controlled water releases from Table Rock Lake. That causes the White River to swell, which can put the bridge underwater.

Also on the to do list is replacing the wooden bridge deck with all new wood. Lawrence tells 40/289 News those floods are not kind to the bridge.

“Not only does it go underwater, there was one time, about 8-10 years ago there was a big flood, and table rock was already high and they had to open the spillways, and turn a bunch of water loose, it nearly washed the bridge out,” Lawrence said.

Painting work on the bridge is expected to resume Tuesday, but starting Monday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. and lasting through 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, the bridge will be closed while the wooden desk is replaced, giving new life to this 72-year-old structure.

