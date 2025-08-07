Police: 17-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in leg, another 17-year-old in custody

By Fletcher Keel

COVINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — A teenager has been taken into custody after a shooting overnight in Covington, according to police.

Officials say it happened in the 400 block of E. 13th Street overnight.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the leg and taken to St. Elizabeth-Edgewood. She is currently listed in stable condition.

Another teen, also 17-years-old, was apprehended around midnight in Newport in connection to the shooting, police say.

He has been charged with wanton endangerment and assault. Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.

Police said three people were in the area at the time of the shooting and were nearly hit by the gunfire.

Police say more updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Covington Police detectives at 859-292-2234 or submit tips anonymously through Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

