3 out of 4 Michigan juveniles captured in Pennsylvania police chase

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WGAL) — Three out of four Michigan juveniles have been captured in a police chase in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

The chase began on the Pennsylvania Turnpike before heading to Manheim Township, Lancaster County, on Thursday night.

Troopers say all four juveniles are from Michigan.

The chase involved a large police and EMS presence near the intersection of East Roseville Road and Beverly Drive.

State police utilized a low-flying helicopter and at least one K-9 unit to assist with the search.

A WGAL News 8 reporter who was at the scene witnessed police placing two people into state police cruisers.

The location of the fourth juvenile is unknown at this time.

Officials have not yet stated why they were searching for the juveniles.

Police say there is no danger to the public and that more information will be released soon.

