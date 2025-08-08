Coffee with a Cause: The Human Bean hosts food drive today

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Craving a coffee and a chance to do good? The Human Bean in Chubbuck is making it easy to help those in need today with its annual "Food Drive Give Back" event.

For every drink purchased, the coffee shop will donate a dollar to the Idaho Foodbank. The timing is intentional, as employees point out that hunger doesn't take a summer break.

"Hunger is a year-round concern. A lot of businesses... do food drives during the holidays," said Human Bean Barista Amanda Hansen. "But August is a great time to give back. Any time is a good time to give back to the community."

Customers can also bring in non-perishable food items and receive a dollar off their drink.

The Human Bean is open until 8 p.m., so there's still plenty of time to grab your afternoon pick-me-up and help make a difference.

