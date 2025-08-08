Duck Dynasty: Heavy rainfall leaves behind puddle paradise for ducks in Osceola

By KCCI Staff

OSCEOLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Scattered thunderstorms brought some torrential downpour over central and southern Iowa on Thursday morning.

While the rain may have made for a soggy first day of the Iowa State Fair, it also made for some happy ducks in Osceola.

KCCI viewer Kristi Frederick sent us some photos of a flock staking its claim on some large puddles left behind. She said the ducks were loving the puddles the rain left on her property.

