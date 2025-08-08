Elderly woman killed in fatal I-15 crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — An 81-year-old woman is dead and an 80-year-old man is injured following a two-vehicle crash on I-15 near Blackfoot early this morning.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. at mile marker 89. A 21-year-old man from Idaho Falls, driving a 2015 Buick Verano, was traveling southbound in the left lane when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The minivan was driven by an 80-year-old man from Brocket, Alberta, Canada, who had an 81-year-old female passenger. Both vehicles came to a stop in the median after the collision.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the woman later died from her injuries. All people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. The Idaho State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.