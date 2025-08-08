Get Ready for Scares: Pocatello skating rink prepping for Halloween horror experience

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello's premier skating rink is already preparing for scares this Halloween. 'Deleta Skating and Family Fun Center' is gearing up for a second year of transforming its escape rooms into a Halloween horror experience.

Deleta managers say last year their 'escape the madhouse' attraction was a huge hit with over 700 visitors over the Halloween season.

This year, Deleta is cranking up the frights and getting the word out early about why people should come enjoy the scares this fall.

"There is no haunted house like ours. It's like an escape room, but without it being a full escape room with that Haunt that's scary. So it's definitely an experience like never seen before," said Delta Escape Rooms manager Kristina Parrish.

The 'Escape the Madhouse Horror Experience' may not open until October 10, but Deleta is running promotions all summer long to give away tickets so people are prepared for Halloween. For more information, click HERE.