Methodist Health System uses community health workers to ask delicate questions

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Your visit to a health care provider often includes a survey asking patients about life challenges related to housing, food insecurity or safety. Methodist Health System in Omaha takes an extra step in its survey process to include a human connection.

“I think that Methodist has always known we want to treat our patients holistically and care more, treat more than just the disease,” said Becky Jizba, patient care service executive.

Last year, Methodist added community health workers to both Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital. They don’t wear scrubs or white coats. They’re not social workers. It’s simply someone who knows about community resources and can connect with patients in a friendly, non-threatening way.

Methodist believes they are the only area health system with community health workers serving as human connectors.

“In a week, I see roughly 20 patients,” said Hector Sanchez, community health worker at Methodist.

Hector’s smile and friendly demeanor are disarming to patients. He visits floors where medical staff and social workers indicate that a patient might need assistance. Written and completed surveys can also serve as a red flag.

“It’s rewarding, honestly. I grew up with a lot of insecurities, medically,” Sanchez said.

Hector works to establish trust with a patient and has simple conversations, trying to determine their needs, beyond health care.

“Being present and being there and being that initial face that cares about them. I think that’s huge in itself,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said consistently, patients tell him they’re in need of transportation or housing. He said patients are often touched that someone is taking an interest in their well-being.

“They literally said, in my adult life, I finally have someone who listens to me, and I feel like that speaks to the role here,” Sanchez said.

Community health workers will ask about access to food, medicine and secure housing. Then, they connect those patients to community resources and follow up with them with a phone call or in person. Sanchez partners with local social service agencies to make sure patients’ needs are met.

“We have found that people’s health outcomes are 80 percent affected by their social drivers,” Jizba said.

Jizba believes when a person isn’t worried about food, housing and transportation, their health and stress improve.

Methodist started using community health workers in their Fremont location several years ago. Since April 2024, Methodist and Methodist Women’s Hospital have screened more than 27,000 patients. Methodist reports that one in 10 patients request help when offered, and they want to be that lifeline for them.

Sanchez is often called to speak with patients in the emergency room.

“I think there should be more community health workers in every environment,” Sanchez said.

