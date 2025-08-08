New Mexico native helps detain Fort Stewart shooter in Georgia

By Julian Paras

FORT STEWART, Ga. (KOAT) — Soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia witnessed and experienced the harrowing moments when one of their fellow soldiers opened fire on base on Wednesday.

“Really didn’t process that it was a gunshot at first,” 1st Sgt. Joshua Arnold said. ” And then it took a moment to kick in that that was a gunshot.”

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Sergeant Quornelius Radford. Officials on base say five soldiers were injured during the shooting, but a brave few managed to stop him.

“I noticed that he ended up having a hoodie on, OCP pants, boots, and then ended up having a sidearm,” Sgt. Aaron Turner said.

Turner is one of the six soldiers who teamed up to take down Radford. He is also a native of Farmington, New Mexico.

He said he ended up talking to him, “trying to disengage him from doing what he’s about to end up inflicting.”

The Sergeant and others were honored for their heroism and bravery, presented with the Meritorious Service Medal by U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll on Thursday. He said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

The shooting is still weighing heavily on many. As people recover from the incident, these soldiers’ actions are being celebrated.

Officials say Radford brought his pistol onto the base. Right now, they don’t know what his motive was. The incident is still under investigation.

