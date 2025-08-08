Skip to Content
Pewaukee native accused of killing three daughters, Chelan Co. sheriff discusses ongoing search

Published 11:10 AM

By Sam Schmitz

    CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. (WISN) — Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison joined 12 News at 4 to discuss the ongoing search for Travis Decker, a Pewaukee native who is wanted for the deaths of his three daughters, Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. Authorities have been searching for Travis Decker for over two months now.

