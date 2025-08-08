Polis mobilizes Colorado National Guard to help with Elk Fire, Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County

By Sydney Isenberg

DENVER (KMGH) — Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for the Elk Fire and Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County.

The fires are burning within 15 miles of each other, near the town of Meeker.

As of Wednesday evening, the Lee Fire is 45,000 acres in size, while the Elk Fire is 14,250 acres. Both are 0% contained.

Late Wednesday evening, Polis authorized the mobilization of the Colorado National Guard to aid in response efforts. The Governor’s Office said this action is “intended to provide the state authority to utilize National Guard assets to support fire suppression efforts should they be necessary.”

Over the weekend, Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency for the Elk Fire. On Tuesday, he updated it to also include the Lee Fire.

Also on Wednesday, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the two fires.

As of Aug. 2, evacuation orders for the Elk Fire were in effect for County Road 8 from mile marker 11 to mile marker 16, impacting both sides of the road; for County Road 40 and County Road 63; for residents living on the north side of the road between Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery; for residents living south of Highway 64 from mile marker 58 trough mile marker 67, including County Roads 127, 66, and Brightwater Lane. Evacuees can head to the Fairfield Center in Meeker, located at 200 Main Street.

Pre-evacuation notices were in effect for residents from mile marker 16 to mile marker 25 (Avery to Pot Hole Ranch); residents on both sides of County Road 14; those along County Road 57 (Miller Creek); and residents along County Road 8 from mile marker 19 to mile marker 27.

As of Aug. 3, evacuation orders for the Lee Fire were in place for residents on County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5; those at the County Road 76 intersection from County Road 3 to County Road 5; and residents along Highway 64 between mile marker 58 and mile marker 67, including those on County Road 127, County Road 129, County Road 66 and Bridgewater Lane.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for residences on County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5, as well as for residents along County Road 33.

The entire Town of Meeker is under a pre-evacuation status.

