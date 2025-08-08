Skip to Content
Two men arrested after hit-and-run and assault

Left: Randy A. Wheeler Jr., 37. Right: Tayson P. Thomas, 19.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
today at 12:02 PM
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Two men are facing charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident after a hit-and-run incident turned violent this past Saturday.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 11 p.m. on August 2nd, in a construction zone just south of St. Anthony. After a vehicle collision, the victims told deputies that two men, later identified as Randy A. Wheeler Jr., 37, and Tayson P. Thomas, 19, violently assaulted them.

Wheeler and Thomas were later arrested and booked into the Fremont County Jail, where they are currently being held on charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

