2 killed, 2 injured in stabbing sparked by argument at Detroit pool party; no arrests

By Nick Lentz

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman and a man are dead, and two other men are injured after a stabbing at a pool party on Saturday night, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident on the 18500 block of Fleming Street around 10 p.m.

Police said an argument over a woman at the party led to a man stabbing the four people. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were killed, officials said.

As of Saturday night, one of the men injured is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, though Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said investigators have identified a person of interest.

