4,000 Oak Cliff students receive free backpacks filled with school supplies

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Students in Dallas return to school in just three days, and on Saturday, many received the backpacks and supplies they need — completely free of charge — at a back-to-school festival in Oak Cliff.

Organizers handed out 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. The total cost of the items was about $65,000, but parents didn’t pay a penny.

Long lines, big impact for families A long line of parents and students stretched outside For Oak Cliff’s Community Campus for the 11th annual back-to-school festival. The event helped thousands of families start the school year off on the right foot with not only free backpacks but also the first-ever Shoesday giveaway, which provided $100 gift cards to more than 100 families to buy new shoes for their children.

“I have four children. I have one in college, so I really appreciate them for doing this event for us. We have to do so many school supplies on the day of, and you have unexpected expenses and so forth,” parent Miranda Bluitt said.

Festival offers more than supplies The festival also featured food trucks, a kids’ zone, a job fair, and more. The Witherite Law Group was one of the event’s sponsors.

“I really hope this event lifted up this community that is working so hard. If you missed getting a backpack for your kid, they’re going to be distributed in the 75216 area, whether that’s south Oak Cliff or Mark Twain. You can get your backpack there,” said Amy Witherite, owner of the law group.

School starts Tuesday for Dallas ISD Dallas ISD students return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Most districts across North Texas begin the school year next week.

