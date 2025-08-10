A new law could have led to the Manhattan shooter’s guns being confiscated. It went into effect a month before the rampage

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A new Nevada law that went into effect last month gives police officers the power to confiscate firearms from a person placed on a mental health crisis hold. Experts say it was designed to work in cases like the gunman who opened fire in a Manhattan office building on July 28.

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, owned guns and was placed on a psychiatric hold in 2022 and 2024 after his mother reported to police her son was threatening to take his own life, according to records from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tamura had a Nevada license to carry a concealed weapon when he killed four people at the 345 Park Avenue office building in New York and injured another before he died by suicide, police said.

The key to the state’s new law is it allows police to confiscate the firearms of someone experiencing a mental health crisis before a court’s ruling.

It authorizes a law enforcement officer who places someone on a mental health crisis hold to “immediately confiscate a firearm owned or possessed by the person” and provide them with a notice detailing the procedures determining the return of the firearm.

The state’s earlier red flag law is similar to others around the country. It is intended to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others but requires a court process, after law enforcement or family members initiate a request to temporarily restrict their access to firearms.

States search for ways to prevent violence

The earlier form of the law was the only available tool that could have led to the removal of Tamura’s firearms after his two mental health crises, according to Thomas Chittum, former associate deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The two incidents were “critical touchpoints” where the red flag law could have been triggered, and they represent one of the major indicators of future acts of violence, which is when those closest to the individual have tried to intervene, according to Christian Heyne, a gun violence survivor and the chief programs and policy officer at Brady, a gun violence prevention organization.

“These tools exist, but even when people are calling law enforcement, they may not be aware they have the ability to prevent them from purchasing firearms or possessing them or pushing law enforcement to pursue these tools as well,” said Heyne.

The law is not widespread nationally, but states such as Texas, Florida and California have similar ones with variations.

All 50 states have a legal procedure for taking a person into custody for a mental health crisis hold but not all of them have added a provision about what to do if they possess or own guns, according to Chittum.

New law puts gun seizure before court process

Depending on the circumstances of his psychiatric holds, which are still unclear, Tamura would not have necessarily been prohibited from obtaining his license in 2022 or buying firearms because of the holds alone, gun law experts say.

Under federal law, only involuntary commitments or an “adjudication of mental defectiveness” are disqualifying, Chittum said. The federal government and most states – with some variations – restrict firearm ownership in cases where a person was declared incompetent by a court, faced a restraining order, involuntarily committed or deemed a danger to themselves or others due to a mental illness, Chittum said.

An extreme risk protection order, or red flag law, allows law enforcement or family members to petition a court to seize a person’s guns in cases where they pose a danger to themselves or others. “It might have worked in this case if they had sought an ERPO, which goes into the background check system and would have blocked him from buying a firearm,” Chittum said of Tamura.

Gun rights advocates who oppose such laws argue they deprive a person of their Second Amendment rights without having been convicted of a crime, according to Chittum.

The Nevada Firearms Coalition, a gun rights group, wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee members, strongly opposing the bill and comparing it to the red flag law.

“The entire purpose and point of individual constitutional rights is that they must be protected by the government, and cannot be taken away by the government without due process,” the coalition’s president Duncan Rand Mackie wrote.

Mackie said rules around “the confiscation and return of the firearms are vague, and both place an undue, unconstitutional, and expensive burden on the accused for the return of his property, ownership of which is a constitutional right.”

Some law enforcement officers have expressed support for the new law because they wanted “protection and clear direction on what they should do when they’re dealing with people in a mental health crisis. It’s not radical,” Chittum said.

Data from the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety show 21 US states have implemented a red flag law, while at the federal level, a red flag bill passed by the House in 2022 has not moved forward.

The bill would authorize and establish guidance for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, allowing family members to request a federal court order which would remove access to firearms for someone who is deemed a danger to themselves or others by the court.

SCOTUS has not ruled on gun seizures over mental health concerns

The Supreme Court has not ruled on the issue of red flag laws, which is still an emerging area of law, Chittum said. “We’re still trying to figure out this issue where people have a constitutional right but at the same time, we know some people are dangerous.”

“Must we wait until they’ve committed a crime and been convicted? That’s the tension – we’ve got to do something and yet we’ve got this right, so how do we protect it?”

In previous high court cases where police took away someone’s firearms under the “umbrella” term of community caretaking, they were sued and the court determined such justification does not give officers blanket authority to seize them, according to Chittum.

One of those cases is Caniglia v. Strom. Police confiscated firearms from a man they took for observation, and he later sued them for violating his Fourth Amendment rights of unreasonable seizure of property.

While the First Circuit Court approved the seizure under the community caretaking function, the Supreme Court ruled it was not a “blanket exception” and remanded, Chittum said. “On remand, the court found the officers had qualified immunity because it wasn’t settled law,” he added.

In another case last year, U.S. v. Rahimi, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote historic laws “confirm what common sense suggests: When an individual poses a clear threat of physical violence to another, the threatening individual may be disarmed.”

The case is notable because it upheld a civil process for disarming a person – while most such mechanisms are handled in criminal court – and involved a process granting the subject a hearing before a court issued an order, similar to red flag laws, Chittum said.

Firearm seizures rooted in holds can be difference between ‘life and death’

Nevada’s new gun law compares to California’s 5150 law, allowing an involuntary detention of someone who is deemed a danger to themselves or others, during which authorities can temporarily seize their firearms and could lead to a five-year prohibition.

“That’s a model that is trying to narrowly tailor a firearm prohibition for people who are at an imminent and immediate risk,” said Heynes. “It’s something that other states have leveraged and utilized too and has shown to be an effective way of preventing violence.”

Most states barely touch on the area of mental health when a person applies for a gun license due to concerns over privacy issues and stigmatizing people who have mental health issues, CNN has reported.

People living with a mental illness are far more likely to be a victim of gun violence than a perpetrator, said Heyne, who stressed the importance of not being “broadly overinclusive” of individuals who are in the category of additional risk.

“These hospitalizations or involuntary commitments carry a lifetime worth of consequences,” said Heyne. “The answer to gun violence can’t be more hospitalizations. The answer to gun violence can’t just be more commitments.”

It is why tools such as extreme risk protection orders “become critically important” to not just be enacted as law but “heavily utilized by both law enforcement and families when appropriate,” Heynes added. “That’s a civil process. There may be people who don’t need to actually be committed but you want to separate them from firearms.”

Firearm prohibitions rooted in temporary holds, he added, can be the difference “between life and death” for individuals who are at an increased risk of behavior, particularly around self-harm.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.