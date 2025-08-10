Boy, 11, accidentally shoots self in chest, dies at hospital, Shreveport police say

By Trevor Glisson

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An 11-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the boy arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, after being driven by his 19-year-old brother.

He died of his injuries at Ochsner.

SPD responded to the scene, around 9:30 p.m., in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood’s 500 block of West 74th Street.

They say the 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a firearm found inside the home.

Police say no signs of foul play were present.

The gun was recovered and SPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

SPD says this incident highlights the critical importance of safe firearm storage and education.

“Firearms should always be secured and out of reach of children to prevent such tragedies,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon. “SPD urges all gun owners to practice responsible firearm safety to help prevent future accidents.”

