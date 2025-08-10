Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Boy, 11, accidentally shoots self in chest, dies at hospital, Shreveport police say

By
Published 1:20 PM

By Trevor Glisson

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An 11-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the boy arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, after being driven by his 19-year-old brother.

He died of his injuries at Ochsner.

SPD responded to the scene, around 9:30 p.m., in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood’s 500 block of West 74th Street.

They say the 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a firearm found inside the home.

Police say no signs of foul play were present.

The gun was recovered and SPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

SPD says this incident highlights the critical importance of safe firearm storage and education.

“Firearms should always be secured and out of reach of children to prevent such tragedies,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon. “SPD urges all gun owners to practice responsible firearm safety to help prevent future accidents.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content