Nearly 180 inmates evacuated from Colorado prison as Lee Fire grows

By Christa Swanson

Click here for updates on this story

RIFLE, Colorado (KCNC) — Nearly 180 inmates were being evacuated from a Colorado prison, officials announced Saturday evening, as the Lee Fire continues to advance south.

The Colorado Department of Corrections announced that 179 inmates were being evacuated from the Rifle Correctional Center in northwest Colorado.

The inmates were being transferred “to other secure facilities outside the fire-affected area,” the agency said in a news release.

“Rifle Correctional Center staff have implemented the facility’s emergency evacuation plan, ensuring the safe transfer of residents with enhanced security and strong coordination among partner agencies,” the agency said.

There were no reports of injuries to inmates or staff, the CDOC said.

As of Saturday evening, the Lee Fire had burned more than 92,000 acres, making it the sixth-largest wildfire in Colorado since 2001. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire is 6% contained.

As winds shifted on Friday, the fire began advancing quickly to the south, prompting officials to issue new evacuation orders in Rio Blanco and Garfield counties.

The Rifle Correctional Center is a minimum security facility located on a 75-acre site in rural Garfield County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.