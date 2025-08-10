Pickup truck drives onto New Jersey football field during practice; driver arrested, police say



KYW, SARAH HOWELL, CNN

By Joe Brandt, Sean Tallant, Eva Andersen

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (KYW) — A driver has been arrested after police say they drove their pickup truck onto a South Jersey field where a football practice was taking place.

Video shows the truck on the grass at the RiverWinds complex in West Deptford on Wednesday night.

Sarah Howell, who filmed the video, says the truck came dangerously close to the kids practicing and the parents watching them from the sidelines.

“As soon as I saw him on the field, I was like, ‘That’s not right,'” said Howell, who was watching her 7-year-old son practice.

The truck then hit a light pole and appeared to come to a stop.

“It was — ‘Everybody off the field — go!’ and they all just started running. And at that point, all the kids were like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on? Why is that guy on the field — is he OK?’ So it was definitely some panicking,” Howell said.

Then, West Deptford coaches sprang into action — getting the kids off the field while some disabled the truck, she told CBS News Philadelphia.

“Coaches and parents ran to the vehicle — I guess just one, to make sure the gentleman was OK, and they also cut his battery,” Howell said.

West Deptford police believe the driver’s actions were deliberate. Investigators say the driver is in custody and charged with endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief and a disorderly persons offense for simple assault — along with several motor vehicle charges.

Police believe the driver may have intended to harm people at the complex, and detectives are working with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office on possibly adding more charges.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

After the incident, West Deptford will be stationing additional police officers at the RiverWinds Complex during events, the department said in a news release.

