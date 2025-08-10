Possible shootout at Rio Linda house party leaves 2 injured

By JOSE FABIAN

Click here for updates on this story

RIO LINDA, California (KOVR) — A shooting at a Friday night Rio Linda house party left at least two people injured, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of West 4th Street, and the sheriff’s office said it may have been a possible shootout.

The two victims are expected to survive, and deputies are searching for other possible victims. They are also searching for witnesses and for at least one shooter.

The sheriff’s office has not yet said what led to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office had originally said three people were injured in the shooting. In an update, Sgt. Amar Gandhi said two people were injured, not three.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.