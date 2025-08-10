Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Possible shootout at Rio Linda house party leaves 2 injured

By
Published 1:25 PM

By JOSE FABIAN

Click here for updates on this story

    RIO LINDA, California (KOVR) — A shooting at a Friday night Rio Linda house party left at least two people injured, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of West 4th Street, and the sheriff’s office said it may have been a possible shootout.

The two victims are expected to survive, and deputies are searching for other possible victims. They are also searching for witnesses and for at least one shooter.

The sheriff’s office has not yet said what led to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office had originally said three people were injured in the shooting. In an update, Sgt. Amar Gandhi said two people were injured, not three.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content