August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing 6500 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Cub River – 500 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground which is managed by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. There are 52 single units, 3 double units with 3 group sites, and an amphitheater. It is open from May through September.



– 500 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground which is managed by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. There are 52 single units, 3 double units with 3 group sites, and an amphitheater. It is open from May through September. Montpelier Creek – 1,000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins).



– 1,000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creel KOA (campsites and cabins). Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond or head half-mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.



– 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond or head half-mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir. Upper Kelly Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This great little fishery is located in Arthur Kelly Park in Soda Springs. Access to the upper pond is via an easy quarter-mile hiking trail beginning at the parking lot. This fishery provides fun fishing for anglers of all ages in a pretty setting all summer long.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.