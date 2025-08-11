Iowa reflects on the impact of the 2020 derecho five years later

By Todd Magel

Iowa (KCCI) — Five years ago, a catastrophic derecho swept across Iowa, causing widespread destruction, claiming lives, and leaving a lasting impact on the state.

A weather station in Albion, Marshall County, reported wind gusts reaching 99 mph during the storm. What was initially predicted to be a strong thunderstorm turned out to be much worse, with the full scope of the damage only becoming apparent after the storm had passed.

The town of Luther in Boone County experienced significant damage, including grain bins that were completely smashed. In Madrid, a woman was trapped in her car for five hours due to downed power lines.

In Des Moines, nearly 600 public or park trees had to be removed after the storm. The roof of the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team’s arena was torn off, with debris landing in the parking lot.

Fortunately, everyone inside the building reached a safe area before the storm hit. The roof has since been repaired, but the team now practices and competes at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines, as plans for a new arena at Merle Hay Mall have fallen through.

East of the metro, winds became more extreme, ranging from 70 to 140 mph. In Newton, a building at the northwest corner of the downtown square sustained major damage, leading the city to sue the owner for demolition. Despite a judge ruling that the building must be demolished, it remains standing today.

Marshalltown also suffered significant damage, with monuments at Riverside Cemetery twisted and knocked over, and trees torn down.

Most of the damage was repaired by the following year. The courthouse, initially damaged in a 2018 tornado, sustained further damage and did not reopen until 2023. School district leaders secured funding to build a new shelter at the high school, designed to withstand strong winds like those experienced during the derecho.

“Marshalltown’s had its share of challenges for sure, but through that we’ve also come together as a community,” said a local resident.

Two people were killed in Poweshiek County: Samantha Wierson, a volunteer firefighter, died when a tree fell on her home in Malcom, and Chris Keller, a utility worker from Brooklyn, was electrocuted by a downed power line.

“He would do anything for you. The only way he met a stranger is if you wouldn’t stop long enough for him to talk to you. He just wasn’t afraid to go out of his way to help somebody,” said a friend of Keller.

Some of the worst damage occurred in eastern Iowa, where the Iowa National Guard was called in to assist with cleanup.

Tom Rowland of Solon died when a cottonwood tree snapped and fell on him while he was riding his bike near Ely. His wife, Linda, spoke this year about the pain of losing him, saying, “He was a wonderful, wonderful man, and I was so blessed to be married to him.”

In addition to the physical damage, the storm caused long-duration power outages, and millions of acres of crops were damaged or destroyed.

A state disaster declaration was issued for 27 counties.

The Iowa National Guard has since teamed up with utility providers to conduct drills in preparation for future natural disasters.

