Teen rescued from flooded Root River in Franklin on Sunday

By Amy Fleury

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin (WISN) — Franklin police and firefighters were called Sunday afternoon for a teen missing in the Root River.

The call came in about 4:30 p.m. for a person missing in the area of the 6500 block of West Drexel Avenue.

Units from the Greendale and Greenfield Fire Departments, as well as the Greenfield Police Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) unit, also responded to the scene.

First arriving fire companies found the water on the Root River to be extremely high, over its banks, and moving across Drexel Avenue with a strong current.

The road was closed and marked with barriers to deter access to the flood zone.

Fire and police responders deployed to both the east and west sides of the Root River and began searching.

They were able to make voice contact with the teen, who was holding onto a tree branch and standing on a submerged log in the rapidly moving water about 100 yards downstream from where he entered.

Members of the Franklin Fire Department Dive Rescue Team deployed an inflatable Zodiac rescue boat, got the teen out of the water and took him to shore.

The teen was taken to Children’s Wisconsin to be evaluated.

No first responders were injured.

Franklin police want to remind people to never walk or drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.