US and China agree to critical extension, preventing tariff surge on the world’s two largest economies

(CNN) — The United States and China agreed to pause tariff hikes on each other’s goods for an additional 90 days, a White House official told CNN. Without the agreement, tariffs were set to immediately surge, risking a return to ultra-high levels that had formed an effective blockade on trade between the world’s two largest economies.

The news, first reported by CNBC, comes hours ahead of a 12:01 am ET deadline when tariffs on Chinese goods were set to rise to 64% from 30%. It’s unclear what rates China would have charged on American goods, which are currently subject to minimum 10% tariffs.

It also comes after President Donald Trump imposed a slew of “reciprocal” tariffs on trading partners around the world, which have raised the United States’ effective tariff rate to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Higher tariffs on Chinese goods, America’s second-largest source of imports, would have almost certainly raised the costs many American businesses and consumers could pay — or already are paying — because of increased import taxes Trump enacted.

After meeting in Sweden last month, Chinese negotiators went as far as to say that a deal was reached. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, both of whom attended the meeting, disputed that, saying nothing was final without Trump’s word.

“We’ll see what happens. They’ve been dealing quite nicely. The relationship is very good with President Xi and myself,” Trump said earlier on Monday.

At the conclusion of last month’s meeting with Chinese trade officials, Bessent said he warned his Chinese counterparts that continuing to purchase Russian oil would bring about huge tariffs under legislation in Congress that allows Trump to impose levies up to 500%.

Bessent also said he voiced concerns and regrets about China’s sales of over $15 billion worth of dual-use technology equipment (that is, equipment that has both commercial and military uses) to Russia and its purchase of sanctioned Iranian oil.

Another sticking point between the US and China has been exportations of rare earth magnets. China agreed to increase exports, but Trump says China has not held up its end of the bargain.

The US also wants to find an American buyer for TikTok, which is currently owned by a Chinese company. Congress has set out a timeline for the app to find new ownership or face a US ban.

US stocks closed lower Monday ahead of key inflation data set to be published Tuesday morning.

