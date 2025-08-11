Yellowstone National Park fire restrictions in effect beginning Aug. 12

Negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment. Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect Aug. 12 in Yellowstone National Park due to the VERY HIGH fire danger level.

The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park:

