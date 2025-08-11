Yellowstone National Park fire restrictions in effect beginning Aug. 12
The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park:
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect Aug. 12 in Yellowstone National Park due to the VERY HIGH fire danger level.
Stage 1 fire restrictions
Frontcountry and developed areas
- Prohibited: Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle, single-family dwelling, developed campground, day-use picnic area, or within a 3-foot diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Permitted: Campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Tower Fall, Canyon, Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be attended. Charcoal and ash must be soaked, stirred, extinguished, and cold to the touch prior to leaving a campfire unattended. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
- Permitted: Self-contained gas and charcoal grills.
- Permitted: Stoves and lanterns that use pressurized liquid, jellied petroleum, or gas fuel, and fully enclosed, sheep-herder type stoves with a ¼-inch spark-arrestor screen in areas which are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
Backcountry and trails
- Prohibited: Charcoal and wood campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.
- Permitted: Stoves and lanterns that use pressurized liquid, jellied petroleum, or gas fuel, and fully enclosed, sheep-herder type stoves with a ¼-inch spark-arrestor screen in areas which are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
- Permitted: Smoking only in areas adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material. Smokers must ensure that all cigarette butts are extinguished.
Always prohibited
- Discharging fireworks or firearms
- Using explosives or pyrotechnic devices
- Abandoning or failing to attend a campfire
- Driving vehicles off-road
- Smoking in thermal areas and all posted and designated areas such as trails
- Wood campfires at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, Shoshone Lake backcountry campsites or any backcountry campsite without a rock or metal fire ring to contain the spread of the fire
Negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment. Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.