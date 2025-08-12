A company is using batteries to reduce stress on power grid. Here’s how the Responsible Grid pilot program works.

By Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A New York-based start-up company wants to use batteries to reduce stress on the energy grid and put money back in the pockets of state residents.

The pilot program, courtesy of Standard Potential in Tarrytown, is called Responsible Grid.

How the pilot program works

As the summer sun heats the streets and homes of New York City, it’s no sweat for Addy Spiller and her dog to rest easy in their Upper West Side space.

Spiller’s is one of 65 households across the city participating in the pilot program, which kicked off this summer.

“He was looking for beta testers and I said, ‘Yes, please.’ I love this kind of stuff,” Spiller said.

For her part, All Spiller had to was plug a battery into the wall and turn it on. From there she had power for her air conditioner, fan, Peloton, and home office.

“When the grid is really strained, when everyone is using electricity during the summer heat waves, we can run the batteries and reduce the overall pressure on the grid,” Standard Potential CEO Andrew Wang said.

Wang says it’s a simple system.

“Don’t need any permits and don’t need any install. They don’t put energy back into the grid,” Wang said.

Pilot program is affiliated with Con Edison

The pilot program takes advantage of Con Edison’s Smart Usage Program, which features some customers getting paid to lower their power usage during times of high demand.

Con Ed shared in a statement, “It includes a diverse marketplace that enables innovation” and that right now mostly large buildings take advantage.

“For our battery program, this allows everyday New Yorkers, tenants, co-ops, multi-family folks to participate in that same program,” Wang said. “You get compensated based upon how much load you can reduce over a certain period.”

This virtual power plan uses remote monitoring software.

“All the batteries are remotely controlled and monitored,” said Lynne Irvin, battery engineer at Standard Potential.

“I was able to keep working and stay cool”

Irvin says with a click of button the batteries respond to Con Ed’s needs, including charging off peak and discharging during peak usage.

“Con Ed sends a call, a text, an email and we’re able to immediately change the batteries over to the correct mode,” Irvin said.

“I like the idea of being able to take some sort of load off the grid,” Spiller said, adding so far she loves the fact that the compensation goes beyond dollars. “My electricity went out on a super-hot day in New York and I was able to keep working and stay cool.”

Participants in the Responsible Grid pilot program receive $100 for each battery air conditioning pairing with Standard Potential. Wang said he hopes to pair batteries with heat Pump units this winter. There is a waiting list to get involved.

