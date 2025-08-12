Naked man invades girls’ slumber party at Kansas home

By Chloe Godding

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — A child’s slumber party ended in commotion when an unknown naked man broke into the home in the middle of the night.

Officers with the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department responded to a home near 21st and Louisiana streets around 2 a.m. Sunday for a situation at a sleepover party attended by several young girls.

When they arrived, they found a group of girls and supervising adults very upset. Officers learned that the girls were sleeping when two of them woke up while on the couch and saw a naked man in the home, police said.

The girls yelled for the adults, and the man went toward the back bedrooms. An adult in the home forced him out of the house.

Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man, who appeared to be on drugs, police said. They do not believe he knew anyone in the home.

The man was assessed by EMS crews and then taken to the Douglas County Correctional Facility, where he was booked on several charges.

