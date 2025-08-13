Connections Credit Union partners with City of Pocatello to build new community clubhouse

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello's Riverside Golf Course will soon welcome a new clubhouse, thanks to a 20-year agreement with Connections Credit Union. The new facility is designed to be a community hub, promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

"This is an advantageous opportunity for the City of Pocatello, Connections Credit Union, and golfers in Southeast Idaho," said Parks & Recreation Director Anne Butler.

The current clubhouse was originally built as a barn 80 years ago. While city leadership says the existing clubhouse has served the community well, it has far exceeded its intended lifespan. The new clubhouse will be a significant upgrade, featuring approximately 3,300 square feet on the main floor, a full basement for golf carts, patio seating, and a modern golf simulator.

Design work is already underway, with the city awarding the project to Construction Services, Inc. The new clubhouse is scheduled to open in 2026, with the demolition of the old building to follow.

“We’re proud to partner with the City on a project that will enhance Riverside Golf Course and benefit the community for years to come,” said Jamie Simmons, CEO of Connections Credit Union. “Riverside Golf Course is an important part of Pocatello’s recreational offerings, and this new clubhouse will create an even better experience for golfers and visitors alike.”