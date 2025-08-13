Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a string of thefts in Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Swan Valley

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a rash of recent thefts reportedly targeting storage units, vehicles, and small buildings.

Deputies have received multiple reports from the Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Swan Valley areas. Thieves have allegedly made off with valuable items, including a 1980s Honda CR60 motorcycle from a storage unit, as well as tools and fishing gear from unlocked vehicles and small buildings, according to the Sheriff's Office.

1980s Honda CR60 motorcycle, Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are urging residents to lock and secure all vehicles and buildings, including sheds, homes, and storage units.

While deputies are continuing to follow up on leads and suspect information, anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org. The Sheriff’s Office is also asking the public to report suspicious activity as soon as possible to Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.