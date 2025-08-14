Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of Madison County man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —A 49-year-old Madison County man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash on 160th E. near Old Ririe Highway. The rider, identified as Jeremy Paul Hurst, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a parked garbage truck.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with an Idaho Falls Ambulance and Jefferson Central Fire, were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the motorcycle rider trapped underneath the truck. Air Idaho Rescue was called to assist, and emergency responders worked to free him from the truck and began life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, Hurst succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation suggests Hurst was traveling north on 160th E. when he failed to notice the garbage truck parked on the side of the road in time to maneuver around it safely. Witnesses reported that Hurst had laid his motorcycle on its side just before the collision. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and no other individuals were injured.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.