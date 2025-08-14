North Ogden wildfire grows to 745 acres, Evacuations remain in place

OGDEN, Utah (KIFI) — The 745-acre Willard Peak Fire continues to threaten homes and has forced evacuations in North Ogden, Utah. The fire started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the foothills near North Ogden and grew to over 700 acres overnight.

Over 150 homes are under an evacuation order, though fire crews made significant progress overnight and have successfully protected all structures so far, according to the North View Fire District. The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at 3602 North 500 West, Pleasant View.

The fire is currently 0% contained, and fire crews are working in steep, rugged terrain, according to Utah Fire Info. Multiple helicopters were dropping water on the blaze last night, and additional hand crews have been requested to help with suppression efforts today.

The North Ogden Divide remains closed to allow fire crews to work safely. The Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team is scheduled to take command of the incident later today. Authorities warn that today's critical fire weather could make conditions more challenging for firefighters.