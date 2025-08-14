Skip to Content
Pocatello man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, injuring police officers

today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:30 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Todd Brewer, the man convicted of the shootings of two Pocatello Police officers in 2022, has been sentenced to 20 years fixed, 10 years indeterminate in prison.

Todd Brewer, Mugshot

Brewer was found guilty in March of firing an AR-15 rifle at Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel of the Pocatello Police Department when they were called to investigate an argument between Brewer and his girlfriend on May 5, 2022. The investigation escalated to a shootout, which injured the officers and Brewer, who were taken to Portnuef Medical Center for care.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

