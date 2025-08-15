You’re Invited: Reed’s Dairy celebrates Alan Reed’s 70th birthday with free ice cream

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Come celebrate a major milestone with a beloved Idaho Falls family-owned business! Reed's Dairy is honoring Alan Reed on his 70th birthday by serving free ice cream and cake while supplies last. The birthday event starts tonight, Friday, August 15, at 7 PM at their Broadway location in Idaho Falls.

Reed's Dairy has been a local staple for three generations, starting in 1955. The business began with Larry Reed at the helm of the dairy, and his two brothers, LeRoy and Dave, managing the farming side of their business. Today, Alan and his son Sam continue to run the business, carrying on the family legacy.

