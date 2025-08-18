‘Sensory Safari’ exhibit brings the jungle to American Falls District Library

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Falls district library is playing host to a jungle's worth of wild animals. The 'Sensory Safari' is making its way around southeast Idaho thanks to the local branch of the International Safari Club.

Library visitors can admire and even touch the dozens of species of exotic animals. Library leaders say the unique exhibit always draws a crowd.

People love it. And this year we did it in August, which was a great time. It's usually a slower month at the library, and we have had all kinds of people come in. I think because they're not in school yet. So they bring the kids in, and it's just been great.

The 'Sensory Safari' will only be sticking around American Falls until tomorrow, August 19. But if you missed it, you could still get another chance nearby. The Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck will host the Safari starting Thursday.