Utah law enforcement to hold procession to honor fallen Tremonton Officers today

UPDATED: 2:50 PM

TREMONTON, Utah (KIFI) — The Tremonton Garland Police Department has announced a solemn procession to honor Sergeant Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada, who were killed in the line of duty last night, August 17. The community is invited to pay their respects as the procession travels from Taylorsville to Logan, Utah, later today.

Officer Lee Sorensen, Tremonton Garland Police Department (Left), received the Distinguished Service Award in February from the Tremonton Fire Department for his "unwavering dedication and support to our fire and EMS units during incidents." Photo Credit: Tremonton City

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen officers.

“Today, our hearts are broken. Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada gave their lives in service to their neighbors and community. Abby and I join all Utahns in mourning alongside their families, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, and every officer who puts on the uniform to protect others.

We owe these heroes a debt that can never be repaid. As we grieve, let us also recommit to supporting the men and women of law enforcement who stand on the front lines to keep our neighborhoods safe. May God bless the Sorensen and Estrada families, and all those who are hurting in this time of loss.”

Procession Details

The procession is scheduled to begin at around 4:00 - 5:30 PM today, August 18, starting at the Medical Examiner's office in Taylorsville, Utah.

The route will then head north to the Rudd Funeral Home in Garland, Utah, and will conclude at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan, Utah. Community members are encouraged to find a safe place along the route to show their support. For more information, click HERE.

A Community in Mourning/ Suspected Shooter Identified

Sergeant Sorensen and Officer Estrada were shot and killed Sunday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Tremonton. The incident also left a Box Elder County Sheriff's deputy and a police K9 with non-life-threatening injuries. Their suspected shooter has now been identified as 33-year-old Ryan M Bate.

"The hearts of everyone at the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office are heavy with sorrow," stated Box Elder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer. "We are mourning the tragic and profound loss of two brave Tremonton-Garland colleagues, friends, and brothers who lost their lives in the line of duty last night."

The incident began around 9:02 PM on August 17, when officers responded to a 911 call from a home in Tremonton. As the first officer spoke with the caller, a man, identified as Bate, came out of the residence with a gun and opened fire, striking and killing both officers. A Box Elder County Sheriff's deputy, who was on the way to assist, arrived at the scene and was shot at, injuring both the deputy and their police service dog.

Both the deputy and the K9 were taken to a hospital and a specialty veterinary clinic and are in fair condition. Chief Deputy Palmer of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office noted that their injuries are not life-threatening and they are expected to make a full recovery.

According to a statement from the Brigham City Police Department, bystanders convinced the suspect to put down his weapon, and he was taken into custody. Bate has been booked into the Weber County Jail on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of assault. The Weber County Attorney's Office is leading the homicide investigation.

A Widespread Impact

The incident has deeply affected law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

"Tragedies like these rock an entire community, state, and even nation," the Brigham City Police Department stated. "These officers and their families served theirs every day, and they will forever be remembered as heroes."

Chief Deputy Palmer says their focus is on supporting the families and our personnel as they navigate this difficult time together.

"This is a senseless tragedy that has left our entire law enforcement community and our county in immense pain. There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. In this time of unimaginable grief, we ask for your prayers and support for the families of the fallen, and for all who are grieving," stated Palmer.