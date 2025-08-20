Bonneville County Prosecutor raises concern over department funding, cites “Tipping of the Scales” against prosecution

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal is sounding the alarm over the current funding of his department, as well as the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2026. Neal says a lack of funding for his office could cripple the local justice system. In a newly released public commentary, Neal criticized county commissioners for failing to increase the number of prosecutors over the past two decades, a trend he says has only worsened recently.

"It frankly does no good to add deputies and officers to make more arrests if you do not have the resources to convict these offenders," Neal stated.

Neal's primary concern stems from a recent change in state law. In 2024, the state created the State Public Defender (SPD), which now funds public defense, shifting that financial burden away from the county. The change, however, has had an unintended side effect: what Neal calls a "massive tipping of the scales" in Bonneville County's legal system.

According to Neal, the SPD has since nearly doubled the number of public defenders in the county to 14, while also increasing their salaries by up to 50%. This has left the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office in a tough spot. "We're in stiff competition with the SPD and the private sector to hire new attorneys," Neal said.

Neal argues that the situation was made worse last year when the county commission approved only a 7% budget increase for the prosecutor's office, a decision that resulted in the loss of two criminal prosecutor positions—a 20% cut. Neal says the office is now outnumbered two-to-one by the public defenders, not counting private attorneys.

In a startling example, Neal cites a recent case where nine defense attorneys appeared while the State

was represented by a single prosecutor.

"Of these nine defense attorneys, eight were funded by taxpayers," adds Neal. "That’s right, your taxes are going to defend criminals in substantially greater amounts than to prosecute them."

Neal argues that this imbalance "emboldens" criminals. When prosecutors are overwhelmed with cases, they are forced to make more lenient plea deals. "Our success rate in trial suffers. And that emboldens the criminal element," he warned.

Neal contends that since the county is no longer responsible for the $3 million annual expense for public defense, a portion of that money should be redirected to his office to hire additional prosecutors. He is urging the public to contact the county Commissioner's Office ahead of next week's budget vote.

"Nothing less than the future of the quality of life in our community is at stake," concludes Neal.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Bonneville County Commissioners for comment in response to Neal's commentary and is waiting for a response back.

The full copy of Prosecutor Neal's commentary has been included below: