Families question remains after funeral home shutdown reveals bodies stored improperly for months

By Alyssa Bethencourt

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State inspectors discovered bodies stored improperly for months at McDermott’s Funeral and Cremation Service before its sudden shutdown, leaving families uncertain about the ashes they received or will receive from their loved ones.

For Dorothy Duran, losing her mother was devastating enough. Learning her remains were inside McDermott’s when the state shut it down made the grief unbearable.

“How much does that hurt? Oh my god. It just tore me… a lot… mentally, physically, emotionally… I haven’t even been able to sleep,” Duran said.

State investigators found disturbing conditions inside the facility: bodies stacked improperly, leaking fluids, and some left uncremated for weeks or even months. In one case, remains went uncremated for 252 days.

All 146 bodies were moved to Davis Funeral Home, where officials confirm each one has now been identified. But for families like Duran’s, that doesn’t erase the doubt about what they’ll receive.

“I don’t know what we’re going to get back… I don’t know if it truly is my mother,” Duran said.

Since our reporting began, families have contacted our newsroom and social media with painful questions about their loved ones’ remains.

Attorneys say those answers may ultimately come in court.

“In Nevada, the silver lining is there are very strong consumer and criminal laws to protect people from situations like this. Definitely the potential for criminal prosecution — generally speaking — in this type of situation,” said Nicholas Kassatly of Traction Law Group.

For Dorothy, the legal process is secondary. What she wants is simple.

“Tell her I was sorry. Give her a hug and a kiss… and tell her I was sorry she had to go through all that,” Duran said.

Until then, families like hers are left with memories and a growing list of questions.

“I don’t understand, how is he not in jail? Why? That is a crime right, what he’s done?” Duran said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.