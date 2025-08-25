Skip to Content
Nampa woman injured in I-15 rollover crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 66-year-old woman from Nampa was hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15 in Idaho Falls, last Thursday.

The crash happend near mile marker 120.5, where the woman, driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4, was traveling southbound at 11:08 A.M. on August 21. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), she failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and drove off the left shoulder of the road.

The Toyota rolled and came to a rest in the median. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

