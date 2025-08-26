Speaker Mike Johnson tours Melaleuca, Promotes ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ for business growth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — United States Speaker of the House Mike Johnson paid a visit to the Melaleuca distribution warehouse in Idaho Falls today. Accompanied by company founder Frank Vandersloot, Speaker Johnson's visit is part of a broader nationwide tour of businesses that have scaled from small startups into major corporations.

“We are thrilled that the administration and Congress are deeply interested in American businesses," Vandersloot said in a statement to Local News 8. "We are extremely honored that Speaker Johnson considers Melaleuca an important home-grown American story.”

During the tour, Speaker Johnson spoke with employees and leadership, focusing on how the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill can benefit business owners.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will continue to update this article throughout the day.