Willow Creek Fire grows to 4,355 acres, containment at 12%

SMOOT, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Willow Creek Fire in Bridger-Teton National Forest has grown to 4,355 acres, but firefighters are making steady progress, achieving 12% containment.

A welcome sight for crews, light showers on Tuesday and widespread showers forecast for today are temporarily helping to reduce the fire's intensity, according to a U.S. Forest Service release. The damp conditions have allowed firefighters to work directly on the fire's edge, focusing on building and reinforcing control lines.

However, fire officials warn that a warming and drying trend is expected to return in the coming days, which may contribute to increased fire behavior. Crews are using the current favorable conditions to prioritize structural protection efforts.

The evacuation zones remain at a "SET" status, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. The affected areas are from milepost 75 south to Salt Pass and west of Highway 89, from Reeves-Schwab Lane south to Gomm's Pond.