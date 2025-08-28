The Best Bites of the Fair: Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2025 food contest winners

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair:

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to announce the winners of its highly anticipated 2025 Best Fair Food Contest, where local media members served as judges to crown the best new and returning fair food offerings.

The competition featured four categories judged by local media representatives, with vendors being evaluated on both appearance (1-10) and taste (1-10) for a total possible score of 20 points.

Contest Winners:

Best New Entrée

First Place: La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food

Second Place: Monte Cristo from Camille’s Crepes

Third Place: Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ

Best New Sweet

First Place: Peachy Keen from Camille’s Crepes

Second Place: Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations

Third Place: Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations

Fairest Entrée of Them All

First Place: Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Second Place: Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ

Third Place: Salmon on a Bagel from C & R Fish

Fairest Sweet of Them All

First Place: Devil’s Delight from Sweet Temptations

Second Place: Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations

People’s Choice

First Place: The Warhawk from Blackhawk BBQ

Contest Participants:

Best New Entrée Category:

Monte Cristo from Camille's Crepes

Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ

Pig Wings & Bacon Mac from Pig Wings & Things

Queso Birria Taco from Morel Homemade Tacos

Hot Honey Buffalo Fries with Chicken from The Chop and Crab

La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food

Crazy Pulled Pork Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

Midway Curd Melt from Between the Buns

The Baked Barnyard from Smokin Bs

Best New Sweet Category:

Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations

Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations

Deep Fried Cookie Dough/Ice Cream from Yankee Kan Kook

Chocolate Cheesecake Crepe from Camille's Crepes

Chocolate Covered Strawberry with Oreo Mousse from Snack Shack

Mango Cup from Morel Homemade Tacos

Fried Peaches and Cream from Pig Wings & Things

Peachy Keen from Camille's Crepes

The Rhuby Curd Churro Donut from CR Fish

Fairest Entrée of Them All Category:

Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn

The Whole Damn Farm from Billmans

Smoked Salmon on a Bagel from CR Fish

Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ

Surf N Turf from Between the Buns

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich from Yankee Kan Kook

Fairest Sweet of Them All Category:

Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations

Peachy Keen from Camille's Crepes

Devils Delight from Sweet Temptations

The judging took place on Thursday, August 28, with local media members evaluating each entry based on visual presentation and taste. The competition showcases the creativity and culinary expertise of Eastern Idaho's fair food vendors.

"The Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest continues to highlight the incredible talent of our local food vendors," said Brandon Bird, General Manager. "Each year, we're amazed by the innovative dishes our vendors create, and this year's competition was no exception."

Winners will receive recognition during the fair and special signage at their booths. The contest serves as a way to highlight new offerings and celebrate the fair's diverse food scene.

For a complete schedule of events, entertainment lineup, and ticket information, visit www.funatthefair.com or follow the Eastern Idaho State Fair on social media.