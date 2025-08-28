The Best Bites of the Fair: Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2025 food contest winners
The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair:
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is proud to announce the winners of its highly anticipated 2025 Best Fair Food Contest, where local media members served as judges to crown the best new and returning fair food offerings.
The competition featured four categories judged by local media representatives, with vendors being evaluated on both appearance (1-10) and taste (1-10) for a total possible score of 20 points.
Contest Winners:
Best New Entrée
- First Place: La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food
- Second Place: Monte Cristo from Camille’s Crepes
- Third Place: Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ
Best New Sweet
- First Place: Peachy Keen from Camille’s Crepes
- Second Place: Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations
- Third Place: Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations
Fairest Entrée of Them All
- First Place: Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn
- Second Place: Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ
- Third Place: Salmon on a Bagel from C & R Fish
Fairest Sweet of Them All
- First Place: Devil’s Delight from Sweet Temptations
- Second Place: Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations
People’s Choice
- First Place: The Warhawk from Blackhawk BBQ
Contest Participants:
Best New Entrée Category:
- Monte Cristo from Camille's Crepes
- Hulu Hog from Blackhawk BBQ
- Pig Wings & Bacon Mac from Pig Wings & Things
- Queso Birria Taco from Morel Homemade Tacos
- Hot Honey Buffalo Fries with Chicken from The Chop and Crab
- La Quesabirra from La Casita Mexican Food
- Crazy Pulled Pork Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn
- Midway Curd Melt from Between the Buns
- The Baked Barnyard from Smokin Bs
Best New Sweet Category:
- Campfire Secret from Sweet Temptations
- Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake from Creamy Creations
- Deep Fried Cookie Dough/Ice Cream from Yankee Kan Kook
- Chocolate Cheesecake Crepe from Camille's Crepes
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry with Oreo Mousse from Snack Shack
- Mango Cup from Morel Homemade Tacos
- Fried Peaches and Cream from Pig Wings & Things
- Peachy Keen from Camille's Crepes
- The Rhuby Curd Churro Donut from CR Fish
Fairest Entrée of Them All Category:
- Crazy Corn Nachos from Mexican Crazy Corn
- The Whole Damn Farm from Billmans
- Smoked Salmon on a Bagel from CR Fish
- Triple Mac from Blackhawk BBQ
- Surf N Turf from Between the Buns
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich from Yankee Kan Kook
Fairest Sweet of Them All Category:
- Strawberry Butter Cake from Creamy Creations
- Peachy Keen from Camille's Crepes
- Devils Delight from Sweet Temptations
The judging took place on Thursday, August 28, with local media members evaluating each entry based on visual presentation and taste. The competition showcases the creativity and culinary expertise of Eastern Idaho's fair food vendors.
"The Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest continues to highlight the incredible talent of our local food vendors," said Brandon Bird, General Manager. "Each year, we're amazed by the innovative dishes our vendors create, and this year's competition was no exception."
Winners will receive recognition during the fair and special signage at their booths. The contest serves as a way to highlight new offerings and celebrate the fair's diverse food scene.
