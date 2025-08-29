Jewelers help fire victims salvage and restore heirlooms

By Hunter Sowards

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Despite their own trauma from the January fires, a family of jewelers has dedicated itself to helping other survivors salvage their precious heirlooms.

For more than a decade, Holly and David Tishbi spent their days creating pieces of jewelry for their Pacific Palisades community. Like many others, the Tishbis lost their store when the Palisades Fire ripped through the coastal area earlier this year.

“We lost everything,” David said.

After picking the remnants of their store, the Tishbis decided to shift their focus to helping other survivors devastated by the fires. Now in a Santa Monica studio, they have helped restore and replace countless heirlooms over the last seven months.

“This whole process for us was about rebuilding, restoring, giving people hope and joy back,” Holly said. “We’re all in this together, and we can build something great.”

After learning a community cornerstone has returned, some loyal customers said they felt inspired to persevere.

“It’s like everyone can come back,” customer Julie Rousseau-Oltadwala said. “There’s a place to come back to. I am so excited.”

David hopes the couple’s latest step in their healing journey continues to brighten the future for everyone who walks through their doors.

“I just want to focus on the future, which can be better and brighter for everyone,” he said.

