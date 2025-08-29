Police Department rescues kitten from storm drain, names her Stormy

By Julia Falcon

BURLESON, Texas (KTVT) — The Burleson Police Department has a new addition to the team.

BPD said its victim assistance coordinator heard “the tiniest meow” from a drain near the police station on Thursday and ended up saving a kitten.

The police department said that after some coaxing, a bath and some TLC, the kitten went from storm drain survivor to a member of its family.

Pictures posted on social media showed the kitten snuggled up with members of the police department.

After calling for help from residents on social media, the kitten was named Stormy. Stormy is the police department’s first-ever Kat-9 officer, according to BPD.

BPD said Stormy asked that, instead of sending donations to her, to donate to the Burleson Animal Shelter instead.

