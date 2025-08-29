The best looks from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Italy’s most famous film festival has officially begun, and the waterways of Venice are filled with celebrities being ferried to the red carpet. Now in its 82nd year, the Venice Film Festival will showcase a number of hotly anticipated films such as “Bugonia” by the director Yorgos Lanthimos, “Frankenstein” by Guillermo Del Toro, and “Jay Kelly” by Noah Baumbach. Sofia Coppola’s first-ever documentary, “Marc by Sofia,” which chronicles the life and career of the fashion designer Marc Jacobs, is also set to debut at the biennale, although it is not competing for a prize.

The glitz and glamour of the festival hasn’t stopped some attendees from getting experimental with their outfit choices, either. Amal Clooney arrived on Thursday in a dramatic archival 1995 taffeta dress, complete with a bouffant train and asymmetrical hemline, by the French couturier Jean-Louis Scherrer, while Emma Stone’s custom Louis Vuitton dress featured a twisted bubble hem that gave a vintage-style drape to her gown. Meanwhile, the Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher gave fashionistas a sneak peek of Jonathan Anderson’s vision for Dior womenswear — scheduled to debut at Paris Fashion Week in October — wearing a custom deep blue satin dress that came complete with a protruding bustle, nodding to dress codes of the 19th-century.

Scroll down to see the best and boldest looks. This story will be updated as the event unfolds.

