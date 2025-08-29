UK blocks Israeli government from major London arms expo

By Christian Edwards, CNN

London (CNN) — The British government has barred Israeli officials from attending a major arms fair in London next month, citing Israel’s escalation of its military campaign in Gaza.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong. As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025,” a government spokesperson told CNN.

Israel has previously commanded a large presence at the Defense and Security Equipment International exhibition, which brings together governments, militaries and the arms industry for a four-day conference in the UK capital every other year.

Israel’s defense ministry slammed the British government’s decision. “These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives,” a spokesperson said, confirming that Israel will withdraw from the exhibition.

The spokesperson said the decision “plays into the hands of extremists” and “introduces political considerations wholly inappropriate for a professional defense industry exhibition.”

Removing Israel from the arms expo is the latest in a series of steps taken by the British government aimed at pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to wind down his war in Gaza and agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Along with the leaders of France and Canada, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. That summit opens on September 9 – the same day as DSEI in London – and runs until the end of the month.

Unlike France and Canada, however, Starmer made British recognition of a Palestinian state conditional on Israel’s actions. Starmer said the UK will recognize Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, agrees a ceasefire with Hamas and commits to a “long-term sustainable peace” and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Since Starmer’s announcement in July, Israel has drastically expanded its campaign in Gaza and is preparing to occupy Gaza City, the largest in the enclave.

Justifying its decision to bar Israeli officials from DSEI, the UK government spokesperson said: “There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

Although Israeli government officials have not been invited, private Israeli arms companies will still be able to attend, a British Ministry of Defence spokesperson told CNN.

In June, France shut down stands for major Israeli arms companies, including Elbit Systems and Rafael, at the Paris Airshow – the world’s biggest aviation trade fair – for refusing to remove attack weapons from display.

Despite efforts by several European countries to put diplomatic pressure on Israel , Europe has continued to purchase arms from Israel. In August, Elbit Systems announced it had signed a $1.6 billion contract to deliver a range of defense solutions to an unnamed European country.

Israel’s arms industry has boomed in recent years. Annual Israeli arms sales reached a new record in 2024, for the fourth consecutive year, according to figures released in June by Israel’s defense ministry.

Israeli arms exports totaled nearly $14.8 billion last year, up from $13 billion in 2023 and more than double the value of its exports of five years ago.

Arms exports and military expenditure are surging globally, driven by major conflicts on multiple continents, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

CNN’s Tamar Michaelis contributed reporting.