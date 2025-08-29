Video shows rear axle fly off stolen car after police use Grappler device

By Paula Wethington

LIVONIA, Michigan (WWJ) — The Livonia Police Department has released dashcam footage of its successful effort to stop a stolen car Thursday on Interstate 96.

As shown by the above video, the entire rear axle of the stolen Chevrolet Cruze was pulled off. The apprehension and vehicle damage resulted in the closure of westbound I-96 during Thursday morning rush hour.

A Grappler device is mounted to the front bumper of a patrol car. The officer pulls up close to the suspect vehicle, then deploys a net that wraps around the rear tire of the fleeing vehicle.

The intention is to get the suspect vehicle to stop.

In this case, the driver attempted to keep going despite the device that had wrapped around the tire.

The driver can be seen putting the car into reverse and then moving forward again, until it wasn’t physically possible to keep driving.

As a result of the forced stop, there was a small fire that was put out quickly. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.

The police pursuit began when Michigan State Police saw the stolen Chevrolet in Detroit and followed the car westbound on I-96 into Livonia.

Livonia Police also used the device in July to pull over a suspected drunk driver who fled from an attempted traffic stop.

