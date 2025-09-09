Body of missing Minnesota man found in Jackson Lake

The following is a news release from the National Park Service, Grand Teton:

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — On Sunday, September 7, 2025, nonprofit search and recovery organization Bruce’s Legacy located a body believed to be Wesley Dopkins in Jackson Lake. On Monday, September 8, Bruce’s Legacy successfully recovered the remains. Dopkins, of St. Paul, MN, has been missing since June 15, 2024.

Bruce’s Legacy, known for its specialized sonar technology, joined the search effort last fall before returning last week. Their expertise, experience and advanced equipment enabled them to successfully locate the remains within the search area, at a depth of about 420 feet.

Dopkins was last seen paddling a foldable Oru kayak across Jackson Lake and was not wearing a life jacket. Shortly after his disappearance, his kayak, paddle, and dry bag were discovered floating off Moose Island near Leeks Marina. At that time, National Park Service rangers conducted an extensive interagency search, using boats, ground teams, dog teams and the Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter.

The National Park Service is deeply grateful for Bruce’s Legacy, whose dedication and unique capabilities made this highly technical mission possible.

Positive identification will be made by the Teton County Coroner’s Office. However, based on the characteristics of the remains and the location where they were recovered, they are believed to be those of Dopkins.

The NPS reminds all visitors that wearing a properly fitted life jacket is the most important step you can take to stay safe on the water. Even experienced paddlers and swimmers are at risk without one.