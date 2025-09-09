Idaho Falls leaders proclaim September 14th as Missing Person Day

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) — Bonneville County Commissioners, Idaho Falls City Council members, and the Idaho Falls Mayor gathered at the Bonneville County Courthouse this afternoon to sign a joint proclamation declaring September 14, 2025, as Missing Persons Day.

Traditionally, the annual event has been centered around September 14th, the day 20-year-old Amber Hoopes went missing from her grandparents’ residence in Bonneville County. This year will mark 24 years since her disappearance.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper highlighted the importance of this united front. She emphasized that the city and county are committed to working together and are asking for community support in these investigations.

This sentiment was echoed by law enforcement leaders. Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson stressed the importance of timely reporting, noting that it allows agencies to begin investigations and collaborations as soon as possible. Captain Glenn added that even seemingly insignificant information should be shared, as every detail could be crucial. He urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward to ensure no leads are missed.

"I think that the signing of this proclamation tells the families of those who are missing that it's still something that matters to the community, that people are still looking and that they care. And I think that's the most important part of doing this, but it also is bringing awareness," said Emily, the host of "She's Missing" podcast.

Audra Burgener, Amber Hoopes' aunt, has been a central figure in organizing these yearly events. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend the signing as she is recovering from a double lung transplant surgery.

In a statement, Burgener emphasized the importance of remembrance: "I just want people to still remember those missing and remember the families. We had over 2,000 people missing in the first of the year in Idaho. We aren't having an event this year like we did last year and the year before, because I'm here. But I miss her every day."

Notable missing persons cases from our area, in addition to the Amber Hoopes case from 2001 include:

Darwin Vest, missing since June 3 rd , 1999 from downtown Idaho Falls (Investigating Agency: Idaho Falls Police Department)

, 1999 from downtown Idaho Falls (Investigating Agency: Idaho Falls Police Department) Chris Holverson, missing since May 16 th , 1998 from the Table Rock Campground area east of Heise (Investigating Agency: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

, 1998 from the Table Rock Campground area east of Heise (Investigating Agency: Madison County Sheriff’s Office) Deor Kunz, missing since July 10th, 2015 from the Timber Creek Campground (Investigating Agency: Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities urge anyone with information about the Amber Hoopes case or any other missing persons in the area to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office or their local Law Enforcement.